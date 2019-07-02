Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor Scores 20 Million Instagram Followers, Thanks Her Tribe for the Feat

Sonam Kapoor celebrated the milestone by putting up three posts showing her in a green dress accompanied by captions spelling out her excitement on achieving the feat.

IANS

Updated:July 2, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Scores 20 Million Instagram Followers, Thanks Her Tribe for the Feat
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor has scored a following of 20 million on social media platform Instagram, and celebrated it with a love-filled message for her fans. "Thank you so much to all 20 million of you, you fill my heart with so much love. Thank you Tribe," Sonam posted on her social media accounts.

The actress is quite regular with her social media updates, where she shares moments from her personal life with her husband as well as family members and friends. She also marked her 20 million milestone with three photographs in a green off-shoulder dress by fashion designer Emilia Wickstead.

"Whaaat 20 million followers," she captioned the first image. On the second photograph, she wrote, "Trying to be cool but jumping inside because 20000000", followed by a third picture which read, "Yes hello? I have a tribe of 20000000."

She also shared a throwback photograph giving a glimpse of her family - father Anil Kapoor and her siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan - min her Instagram story. On the work front, she will be next seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

A few days back, the fashionista shared her new Filmfare magazine cover, looking all stylish in a high-neck black leather dress, with long luscious hair and black boots. In the interview with Filmfare, Sonam revealed how difficult it was to find out a male protagonist for her film Khoobsurat, as no actor wanted to work with her because of the film's title. She added that she had to get Fawad Khan from Pakistan for the film.

Read: Sonam Kapoor Looks Bewitching in All-black Avatar on Filmfare Cover

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram