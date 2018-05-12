Sonam Shares a Heartfelt Post, Thanks Anil Kapoor For Loving Her & Anand 'Unconditionally'

Days after tying the knot with the love of her life, Anand Ahuja, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, Sonam Kapoor thanked parents, family members and fans for making her D-day so special. The actor took to Instagram to write a heartfelt post for all those who supported her and Anand in making their dream wedding come true."Anand & I would like to thank everyone who made our wedding the most magical two days of our lives. We would like to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who made this day special," Sonam wrote.The couple got hitched in a low-key ceremony on Tuesday morning at Sonam's aunt's mansion in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, including Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh.The couple's wedding was no less than a fairy tale, which was preceded by two days of mehendi and sangeet revelry, and followed by a grand reception party with close family, friends and Bollywood's glitterati in attendance.In another post, the actor wrote: "Our Family is our strength.. thanks so much @kapoor.sunita you’re the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion! Daddy for being so such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally @anilskapoor."