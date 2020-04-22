Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Pics of Anand Ahuja from Childhood

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has shared childhood pictures of her entrepreneur-husband Anand Ahuja on social media.

Sharing the adorable snap on her Instagram story, Sonam wrote, “Hi Anand Ahuja, you are as adorably cute now”.

Calling him “Chubby hubby”, the Neerja actress dropped another picture of little Anand.

This is not the first time, Sonam has shared throwback pictures. On Sunday, she uploaded one of her favourite pictures and reminisced her old days. “I miss the magic of being shot on film. Shot by the amazing Prabhuddha this is one of my favourite pictures,” read the caption.

Prior to that, the 34-year-old actress had uploaded a picture of herself along with Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah on the photo-sharing platform.

Sonam had captioned the image, “I miss you all.”

Sonam is currently in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws after returning from London. She was last seen in 2019 film The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The film narrates the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team.

