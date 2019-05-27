Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sonam Kapoor Shares Big Fat Family Moment From Cousin's Fairytale Wedding in London, See Pic

Right after her fashionable moments from the Cannes red carpet, Sonam Kapoor has moved on to celebrating a very special occasion with father Anil Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja and other family members.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor Shares Big Fat Family Moment From Cousin's Fairytale Wedding in London, See Pic
Sonam Kapoor at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, France. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Right after impressing fashion critics with her sartorial choices at the Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor jetted off to attend a fairy-tale wedding. Sonam and her family, including husband Anand Ahuja and father Anil Kapoor, are in London for the wedding ceremony of her cousin Priya Singh.

The Khoobsurat actress took to Instagram to share an image from the ceremony, with the caption, "Fam|| Bhambani/Singh/Kapoor". It had members from all three families that had come together for the happy occasion in summery London. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga star could be seen dressed in a white maxi dress with a black head band. Other than family members, Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend was also present in the wedding celebration.

View this post on Instagram

Fam! 💋 bhambani/Singh/Kapoor

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on



Sonam also posted a picture of the newlywed couple and captioned it, "The princess met her perfect soulmate and they lived happily ever after with all her dogs, eating the best food, the best wine and being merry! Thank you for the most beautiful time Priya didi and Ranbir! You make a beautiful pair!"



It seems like Sonam is trying to spend as much time as possible with family, before she gets more busy with her upcoming movie The Zoya Factor, starring opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The movie is directed by Abhisekh Sharma and it is all set to release on September 20. The first look poster of the film was released a few days ago.



Follow @News18Movies for more
