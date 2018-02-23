English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam's Instagram Post For Newlywed Cousin Mohit Will Give You Major Sibling Goals
Mohit, who is the elder son of Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor’s sister Reena, tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Antara on Tuesday at Waldorf Astoria, Ras al Khaimah Khaimah, in UAE.
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Actor Sonam Kapoor is delighted that her cousin and actor Mohit Marwah is embarking on a new journey after getting married to Antara Motiwala. She wished them a happy married life.
Mohit, who is the elder son of Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor’s sister Reena, tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Antara on Tuesday at Waldorf Astoria, Ras al Khaimah Khaimah, in UAE. Sonam shared an image of the newlyweds beaming with happiness.
She posted: "When your brother gets married to your oldest friend! Antu you were always family and now it's legal! I love you guys! Bhaiya you are the kindest and sweetest person in our big Punjabi family and you deserve all the happiness the universe can provide."
The actor continued: "Have the best life #antumoh and I'm so excited for this new journey to begin for both of you."
The grand wedding was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sridevi, Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan.
(With IANS inputs)
