Sonam Kapoor Shares Glamorous Quarantine Mood Photo, Husband Anand Ahuja Goes Wow

Sonam Kapoor treated her fans with a picture on Instagram to share her current mood on social media. She posted a glamorous photo of herself where she is seen dressed in a black off-shoulder bodycon dress as she tucks her hands in her hair to pose. "Mood," reads the caption.

Soon after, her husband Anand Ahuja, awestruck with the photo, wrote "Wowowwwwww" in the comments.

Sonam also uploaded multiple stories on the photo-sharing platform. In the images, we see Anand doing headstands with zeal.

A day before, the actress had also posted a time-worn photograph to express her love for mother Sunita Kapoor on her birthday. In the two images she added on her Instagram timeline, we see nostalgic moments from Sonam's childhood days.

"You've guided me with love and patience all through life. Your passion, intelligence and creativity is simply inspiring and I'm lucky to call myself your daughter! Whoever I am today is because of you and I thank you for that! Happy birthday mom! Miss you sooo much! @kapoor.sunita," reads her caption.

Sunita soon commented on the post saying, “Love you my beta , love you to the moon and back.”

As the world witnesses a scary rise in the Coronavirus pandemic, people experience extended period of quarantine. Sonam is in New Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple is in isolation after returning from London.

