Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Her And Husband Anand Ahuja's Luxurious Mansion in Delhi; See Pics

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have been self-qauarntining themselves at their Delhi house ever since their return from London. The couple has been spending quality time together and the actress has actively been giving her fans inside glimpses of how she is spending her lockdown days.

The duo recently celebrated their wedding anniversary on a video call with their friends. And now, Sonam took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures, giving her Instafam a sneak peek into her and Anand's house. In the photos, Sonam can be seen cooking and reading a book while Anand is working on his desktop. She captioned the post, "Snapshots of Quarantine; @vegnonveg for @hypebeast .. #StayHomeSnaps #ShotOniPhone"

Check out the post here:

Sonam and Anand got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018. The wedding was followed by a lavish reception, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

Earlier, Sonam has said that she was ‘tricked’ into meeting Anand during the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 and her friends were actually trying to set her up with his best friend. “I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy,” she told Filmfare, adding that the man her friends wanted to set her up with reminded her too much of her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor.



