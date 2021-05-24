Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Beauty Routine On Instagram, Husband Anand Ahuja Is 'Obsessed'

Besides being an actor, Sonam Kapoor is an avid fashionista. On various occasions, the 34-year-old actor has shown us how fashion and beauty is something that inspires her. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share her beauty routine with her fans.

She posted a video via Instagram Reel, where she showed her 30.6 million on Instagram how she gets ready every morning. The actress, who is currently in London with her husband, shared a timelapse video that gave a glimpse of how she preps her skin for the day.

The first step in Sonam’s makeup routine is to apply concealer under the eyes with the help of a beauty blender. As the concealer blends in seamlessly with her skin, Sonam moves on to the next step and applies another set of foundation using a makeup brush. Adding a hint of pink hue to her cheeks, she applies blush with the help of a brush. She then goes on to shape her eyebrows with the help of a brow brush that adds colour and definition. Putting on some gloss on her lips, Sonam adds a bright tint to her face. The next step in Sonam’s beauty routine includes the application of a highlighter on her cheekbones and the tip of her nose with the help of a fan-shaped brush. Not forgetting her eyelashes, Sonam puts on a little mascara as the last step of her morning beauty routine.

Over 179k Instagram users have liked the post shared by the actress on the social media platform. Commenting on the post, Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “Obsessed w you @sonamkapoor". Completing Anand’s sentence, Sonam added, “and entertained 😂❤️… love you monks".

Most recently, Sonam appeared as the glamorous cover girl of Harper’s Bazaar India’s 12th-anniversary issue that came out last month.

Sonam will soon be seen starring in the upcoming crime thriller, Blind directed by Shome Makhija.

