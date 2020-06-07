MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Desire to Travel with This Throwback Pic

Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Desire to Travel with This Throwback Pic

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who has been sharing relatable posts on social media lately, shared a throwback picture from an airport and expressed her desire to travel.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor has been active on her social media by sharing throwback pictures with hilariously relatable captions during the lockdown. Now, the Neerja actress has expressed her desire to travel anywhere by sharing her chic airport outfit.

Sonam took to the photo-sharing app to post a never-before-seen airport look where she could be seen wearing a white V-neck dress with a black shrug that gave the outfit a formal look. She could also be seen accessorizing the look with glasses and boots. "All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere. I miss travelling (sic)," she captioned the picture.

Check it out below:

Sonam recently shared a glamorous photoshoot and wrote that she was bored in her house and did not know what to do. The actress looked stunning in a gold dress but her captions stole the show.

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram

Bored in the house in the house bored

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Hain bhagwaan kya Karun

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Wake up, make up, and don’t be relatable. 😝

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

She also shared a picture where she again struck a chord with her fans by writing, "Lounging in bed is my favourite thing to do."

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

Lounging in bed is my favourite thing to do

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

