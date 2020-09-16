Sonam Kapoor Shares 'Husband Appreciation Post' for Anand Ahuja, Sister Rhea Has Best Reaction

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s every day is phenomenal in the company of husband Anand Ahuja. The couple often shares loved up photos and posts on social media for each other. This time, Sonam has grabbed eyeballs with her ‘Husband appreciation’ post. The diva shared a picture of Anand on her Instagram and wrote, "A husband appreciation post" with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A husband appreciation post.. ❤️ A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 15, 2020 at 4:22pm PDT

In the picture, Anand can be seen smiling while dressed in a denim shirt, trousers and a pair of sneakers. As soon as the actress posted the picture, her mother Sunita Kapoor took to the comment section and dropped heart emoticons. Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor also dropped a comment, saying, “Hujjjjjjjiiiiiii”. (sic)

Sonam is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses from her day to day life. The actress recently hosted a romantic birthday surprise to celebrate Anand's 35th birthday. Anand shared the pictures of the dreamy celebration on his Instagram and wrote, “Happening Right Now: my birthday gifts- @sonamkapoor & this “simple” outdoor picnic she organized ️ #everydayphenomenal #shotoniphoneSE”.

He also shared a loved of photos of him and Sonam while the couple was enjoying their quality time. The caption of the post read, “#TBT to this time last week #everydayphenomenal”.

View this post on Instagram #TBT to this time last week ❤️ ✋#everydayphenomenal A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on Aug 6, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

Meanwhile, the couple is enjoying their time in London. Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.