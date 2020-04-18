MOVIES

Sonam Kapoor Shares Sister Rhea’s Post, Says Judging People Is So Not Cool

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)

Rhea, in her post, mentioned about how one must let people be the way they are. She emphasised on how it is important for people to not judge one another during this time of crisis.

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a post originally written by her sister Rhea Kapoor on how one must not judge the other person.

Sharing the post on her Instagram story she said, “Well said @rheakapoor…let people be, judginess is so not cool”

Rhea in her post has mentioned about how one must let people be the way they are. Whether it be working or not, cooking or not being lazy or not. She has emphasised on how it is important for people to not judge one another during this time of crisis.

A part of her post reads, “If people wanna work out during this time let them, if they want to bake and cook and make friggin eclairs from scratch let them, if they wanna stay in bed for 22 hours let them. If people wanna work from home 9-5 on zoom let them.

Everyone let’s just be kind and good natured and considerate and loving. We should only feel gratitude if we are safe and surrounded by family”. As of now, Sonam Kapoor is staying in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws. The couple has quarantined themselves after returning from London. The Veere Di Wedding actor was last seen in the film Zoya Factor. The movie which was released in the year 2019 also starred actors Angad Bedi and Dulquer Salman.

The movie directed by Abhishek Sharma is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel The Zoya Factor.

