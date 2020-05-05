MOVIES

Sonam Kapoor Shares Stunning Throwback Pics, Anand Ahuja Is All Praise

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from an old photoshoot. Husband and businessman Anand Ahuja dropped adorable comments.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor recently shared a series of stunning photographs from an old photoshoot amid the Coronavirus lockdown, which has caused an internet frenzy. Not only did her fans flood the comment section with praise, husband Anand Ahuja also dropped supportive comments for the Delhi 6 actor.

Sonam, who is known for never disappointing her fans with her looks shared a bunch of pictures where she could be seen lounging around in couture in exotic looking fur couches and beds. The actress wrote, “This is me being casual and nonchalant. Obviously these are throwback.. please tag the credits guys I don’t remember.” In one of the pictures, Anand Ahuja commented, “FAVE! That smile.”

She shared another picture with the caption, “How at home shoots used to look like.. I also really like this outfit.. remind me who this is by?” to which Anand commented, “Hahahah. What is this photoooo. Too good!!”

Taking their social media banter forward, Sonam posted another picture with the caption, “Pjs in bed? Not me.” To this, Anand replied, “But you’re in PJs (and kaftans) ALL the time!”

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram

Lounging at home like.. 🌟

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine look 2 😂.

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Always on the 📞

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Pjs in bed? Not me... 😂

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

