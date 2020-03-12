Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic, Credits Mother As Her First Stylist

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is known for her fashion and style statement. The fashionista has recently put out a childhood pic on social media, giving us a glimpse of her happy childhood. In the picture, Sonam is seen wearing a white frock. “Throwback to the photo shoot wearing my baby best! Styled by my very first stylist @kapoor.sunita,” Sonam captioned the picture. Sunita Kapoor is none other than the actress’ mother.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, it was flooded with likes and comments. The picture has till now garnered around 2 lakh likes on Instagram. Commenting on her post, one follower wrote that she looked adorable and cute. Another follower said she looked like junior Anil Kapoor in the photo.

Last year in November, the Aisha actress shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation. She was accompanied on the vacay by her husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani. They had gone to celebrate Karan’s birthday in Maldives.

The Neerja actress in June last year took shared another throwback childhood picture of a train trip with family. The picture shows her lying on the upper berth of the train.

The picture surprised Sonam’s mother, who asked where she found the pic from. “In Bombay cupboards,” replied the Zoya Factor fame. The Veere Di Wedding actress’ husband also commented on the pic, writing, “I love this pic! I also love trains ... let’s go na, soon?”