Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pic from Her Wedding Album Featuring Siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is currently staying with her entrepreneur-husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws in Delhi, has taken to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her wedding album. The picture feature Sonam along with her sister Rhea Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor.

In the monochrome snap, the trio can be seen having a laugh as they pose for the lens.

Captioning the post the Veere Di Wedding actor wrote, "see you soon brats.. miss you more than you guys can imagine".





Earlier in the day, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor submitted a birthday note along with a snap for actor Anushka Sharma.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday dear @anushkasharma . May love and laughter always be around you. See you at the movies."

In the recent past, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor had shared a childhood picture of herself and Rhea with their father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor. In the candid photo, both the girls and their father can be seen wearing a plain white kurta. In the caption, she has mentioned that she is missing both of them.

"Miss you @anilskapoor and @rheakapoor," she wrote.





