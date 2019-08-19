Sonam Kapoor Shares Views on Kashmir Situation, Says 'Even This Too Shall Pass'

The Indian government's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Articles 370 and 35(A) garnered largely positive response from the film fraternity, with the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza, Pooja Bedi, Zaira Wasim, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Suri, director Onir, writer Chetan Bhagat, etc tweeting in support of the decision.

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Sonam Kapoor too expressed her views on the Kashmir situation and India's relationship with Pakistan. The actress added that she was not aware of the entire situation because of "contrasting and contrary news everywhere" but claimed that she has not been to Kashmir because of the unrest in the region.

Sonam also shed light on her roots and revealed that she is half Sindhi and half Peshawari. She claimed "It’s heartbreaking to see part of my culture is something that I can’t explore as well because of that (referring to relations between India and Pakistan)."

Talking about the Kashmir situation, Sonam said, (via) "It’s heartbreaking to see where the situation has landed right now and I’m very patriotic. So I think for me now it’s better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too shall pass.”

She added, "I hope there is a peaceful way of working things out. I don’t know how that’s possible but I think there should be because it’s a beautiful place that I think has been under so much duress."

Sonam also expressed her displeasure over Bollywood film ban in Pakistan. She claimed that her film Neerja was not showcased in Pakistan, even though it didn't show Pakistan in a negative light. She further discussed the possibility that such bans have on an artiste, while claiming that she has a huge fan following in Pakistan.

See clip from the video here:

The Kashmir situation on the Indian-administered side continues to divide people, including in Bollywood.Actress Sonam Kapoor has been speaking to us about it and says it's upsetting because of her family's links to the region. pic.twitter.com/Uz5Leujiaz — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) August 15, 2019

On the movies front, Sonam's next The Zoya Factor releases on September 20.

