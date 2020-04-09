Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania Wish Swara Bhasker on Her Birthday

As Swara Bhasker turns 32 on Thursday, her friends and actors Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania posted special birthday wishes for her on social media. The trio worked together in Veere Di Wedding (2018), which was also produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor. The film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sonam took to Instagram to share throwback photos with the birthday girl. Both the snaps are from Sonam’s wedding with entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. In the first photo, the ladies looked gracefully as they flaunt the heena art on their palms. The second snap is from the day of the wedding ceremony.

Read: 'Veere Di Wedding' is Close to Kareena Kapoor's Heart and Taimur Ali Khan is the Reason

“Happiest Birthday Swaru! Your courage and spunk is so inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! Can’t wait to celebrate with you once this is over! Love you behen @reallyswara (sic)," read the caption.

Actor Shikha Taslania too shared a selfie with the birthday girl in her Insta stories. In the photo, Swara can be seen kissing the WakeUp Sid actor as she poses in a pout.

Wishing her Veera, she wrote, “I wish I could give you a hug till you were uncomfortable and complained till cows came home @reallyswara !!! Miss ya, FaceTime pe milte hai (sic).” A happy birthday sticker was also added on the photo.

Follow @News18Movies for more



