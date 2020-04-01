Sonam Showers 'Sleepy Hungry Baby' Anand with Kisses, He Requests to Sing Him Bob Marley Song

Quarantine has given celebrities the much needed break they wanted to spend some quality time with their families. Making the most of it, Bollywood celebs have been taking to social media to share with their fans how their days during lockdown look like.

On Tuesday, Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable post on Instagram. In the monochrome picture, the actress showers her husband Anand Ahuja with kisses. For the caption, Sonam penned down the lyrics of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds track, followed by the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #sleepyhungrybaby.

Anand was quick to react to the post. In the comment box, he reminded Sonam to keep her promise and sing the Bob Marley song to him in person. "You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang “sunshine”! This post is super cute but doesn’t free you from the in person singing promise please (sic)!" he wrote.

Responding to the comment, Sonam wrote, "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are grey."

Sonam flew back to India from London amid the coronavirus crisis, right before the travel ban on international flights was imposed. The actress is in Delhi with her husband, in self-quarantine.

In an interview with Film Companion, the actress explained why she decided to travel back to India, taking the risk of flying in a plane. She said that it was to be closer to her parents and in-laws, who are elderly people, and will need taking care of in case of an emergency.

Sonam, who is staying at her in-laws' place in Delhi said that her husband needed to be there for his parents as there is no one else to take care of them. She also said both her parents - Anil and Sunita Kapoor - are 60-plus, and she was concerned about their well-being.

