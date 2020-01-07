Sonam Kapoor Shuts Down Troll for Ridiculing Her Fake Propaganda Tweet

With the ensuing chaos around the country, people from all walks of life have been taking to social media to express their thoughts and opinions.

Taking a stand against them, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to speak out against it. The Zoya Factor actress tweeted to warn people about fake propaganda, adding that social media was a poison that can kill through hatred.

Beware of fake propaganda. Social media can be poison. It will kill you slowly but surely with its hate. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 4, 2020

Another Twitter user called Sonam out on the tweet asking her to first share it with her Bollywood acquaintances. Clearly she was not in the mood to be trifled with and responded in a witty manner.

I’m sure they are reading this on Twitter. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 4, 2020

Condemning the recent violence at JNU, Sonam also took to Instagram to point out that she had avoided expressing opinions in the past as she felt she did not have the right to. Nevertheless, she added that now she felt the need to speak up to curb her fear of being remembered as the generation who did not take a stand.

