Sonam Kapoor Shuts Down Troll for Ridiculing Her Fake Propaganda Tweet

Sonam Kapoor had recently warned twitter users to beware of fake propaganda on social media.

Updated:January 7, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
With the ensuing chaos around the country, people from all walks of life have been taking to social media to express their thoughts and opinions.

Taking a stand against them, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to speak out against it. The Zoya Factor actress tweeted to warn people about fake propaganda, adding that social media was a poison that can kill through hatred.

Another Twitter user called Sonam out on the tweet asking her to first share it with her Bollywood acquaintances. Clearly she was not in the mood to be trifled with and responded in a witty manner.

Condemning the recent violence at JNU, Sonam also took to Instagram to point out that she had avoided expressing opinions in the past as she felt she did not have the right to. Nevertheless, she added that now she felt the need to speak up to curb her fear of being remembered as the generation who did not take a stand.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost • @rheakapoor Very rarely do I get into politics on social media because my first thought is who really cares what I think? Am I equipped to give an opinion on a public platform about things that I may barely understand? But now I have to say that I know our generation and when we look back I’m afraid we may be remembered for things we didn’t stand for. I know this is not who we are. This is not what we believe. So then I guess for those afraid to speak up fearing they may make a mistake, this is the only way to use your voice. To say, I don’t know everything and there may be things that i do not understand. But I know this isn’t right. For everyone who feels pressure to ‘pick a side’ don’t. Say what you feel. Most good people I know react to sincerity with understanding and empathy. Be sincere, use your voice and tell the truth. What’s happening in our country seems alien and unrecognisable. Im not sure how we got here. It’s always been a hidden truth that you may be punished if your opinions are too loud or unpopular. But now it’s there to see. And that scares the shit out of me. My thoughts are with the students at JNU you are so much braver than I could ever be. 🖤

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

