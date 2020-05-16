Sonam Kapoor Simply Can’t Get over Husband Anand’s Clean Shave Look

Sonam Kapoor never shies away from expressing her love and affection for her husband Anand Ahuja. The much-in-love couple set major goals for all their fans and admirers.

On Friday, the fashionista took to her Instagram story to show Anand’s cleaned shave look.

As the clip begins, Sonam can be heard saying, “seen my husband with a shaved face”. To which a shy Anand asks Sonam to stop the clip. And their love-filled banter continues.

You can watch the video here:

Last week, the power couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary at Anand’s Delhi residence.

Giving a special touch to the occasion, Sonam had penned a special note for her better-half.

"4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism," read the caption.

Sonam even thanked Anand for "being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years".

Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salman. The project also starred Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal role.

