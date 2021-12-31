Sonam Kapoor Slams Maharashtra BJP MLA's Homophobic Remarks

BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, on December 28, made some extremely derogatory comments against the LGBTQ community, after which he has come under harsh criticism. Apart from members of the LGBT community and activists, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also came out in opposition to the hateful and discriminatory remarks. Displaying her strong opposition to the remarks, she slammed Mungantiwar’s ignorant comments.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor called his remarks, “Ignorant, illiterate and hurtful."

Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly over the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016 (Third Amendment) bill Mungatiwar compared asexuality to sex with animals while lashing out at the government. The bill proposes appointment of members from the LGBTQ community to the boards of state Universities.

Opposing the inclusion of LGBT members to University boards, Mungantiwar said, “Are you really going to hire lesbians and gays as members? Shouldn’t a joint medical committee be set up on this?”

Raising objection over mention of asexual and bisexual members in the bill, he said that no one has yet defined these and this should not be done under any circumstances.

A visibly misinformed Mungatiwar then went on a ranting spree against asexual people. He said, “No one has ever defined asexual relationships. So, if a person has asexual relationships with an animal will the animal come and certify?"

The MLA’s remarks were met with anger and condemnation everywhere on social media.

Replying to Mungatiwar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said, “There are several judgments by the Supreme Court regarding equal opportunities. The MLA (Mungantiwar) is trying to mislead the audience.”

The minister added that the government is not doing anything new and the amendment bill has been introduced only after discussion with experts.

