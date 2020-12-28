Sonam Kapoor Starrer Crime Thriller 'Blind' Goes on the Floors in Scotland

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is currently in Europe, has started shooting for her upcoming film Blind in Glasgow, Scotland. Blind is a crime thriller to be helmed by debutante director Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the beginning of the film's shoot. He wrote, "SONAM KAPOOR: CRIME THRILLER STARTS TODAY... Start-to-finish shooting of #Blind - starring #SonamKapoorAhuja - commences today in #Glasgow [#Scotland]... Story of a blind police officer in pursuit of a serial killer... Costars #VinayPathak, #PurabKohli and #LilleteDubey (sic)."

He also wrote, "#Blind is directed by Shome Makhija... Produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim... 2021 release."

#Blind is directed by Shome Makhija... Produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim... 2021 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2020

Before Glasgow, Sonam was vacationing in London with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja. She had recently shared an appreciation post for Anand, which included a few pictures of snow-covered London. She wrote, "I love you.. you make #everydayphenomenal."

She had also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for father Anil Kapoor, who turned 64 on December 24th. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday daddy... you’re the most positive, kind , liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor."

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's 2019 film The Zoya Factor. Based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel of the same name, Sonam played the role of the protagonist who becomes a lucky charm mascot of the Indian national cricket team. The film also starred Angad Bedi, Sanjay Kapoor and Sikander Kher. Shah Rukh Khan was the narator of the film.