Sonam Kapoor Sweetly Says Sorry to Anand Ahuja for Standing on Their Rs 18 Lakh Couch in Boots

Actress Sonam Kapoor recently did a photoshoot inside her London home and gave fans a glimpse of her high-end lifestyle. As part of Architectural Digest India cover shoot, Sonam is seen posing standing on top of her blue and teal Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini.

The three-seater version sells for around €18,000, which is approximately Rs 18 lakh. Behind her is a pair of two wooden shelves that are decorated with books. There is also a large wooden desk, flanked by two classic Pierre Jeanneret Chandigarh chairs. The right portion of the room is closed off by glass panels in black casing, Hindustan Times reported.

As Sonam’s pictures standing on the expensive sofa went viral, husband Anand Ahuja reacted to them. “This picture will always come to my mind whenever I sit on that couch now," Anand wrote in the comments section, followed by a bunch of emojis. Sonam, responding to his comment wrote, “Sorry I stood on the new couch…"

“At first, I was nervous about opening up our home and office, but I quickly realised I was in great hands. I’m now thrilled and excited to share these images of our beloved spaces presented beautifully by @archdigestindia / @archdigest on their September-October Style issue which will be on stands next week! It was a pleasure working with this incredible team (sic)," Sonam wrote in the caption sharing the picture from the shoot.

Here are more pictures from Sonam and Anand’s London home.

On the work front, Sonam will feature next in Blind, in which she plays a visually impaired person.

