Sonam Kapoor Strikes A Pose With Anand Ahuja, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan
Dressed in the best, celebrities had a ball of time at the wedding festivities where they danced their hearts out and posed for glamorous selfies.
Quite a large part of Bollywood brigade was in Abu Dhabi to attend the wedding of Mohit Marwah and Antra Motiwala. Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sridevi Boney Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar have all been spotted in different photographs and videos which are doing the rounds of social media. Dressed in the best, celebrities had a ball of a time at the wedding festivities where they danced their hearts out and posed for glamorous selfies.
While the rumour mill of Sonam Kapoor's anticipated wedding with Anand Ahuja continues to stay abuzz, Anand's presence at the wedding celebrations further strengthened the rumour. Sonam shared a photograph on her Instagram account and wrote, "Who is the prettiest of them all! My vote goes to @shwetabachchan! #antumoh #juhugang."
The photograph sees Anand, Sonam, Shweta, Aarti Shetty, KJo and Abhishek Bachchan sharing the frame.
Another video doing the rounds of social media sees Sonam and Anand walking hand-in-hand at a beach and enjoying the morning sun.
