Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker Get Nostalgic as Raanjhanaa Clocks Six Years
Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raanjhanaa stars Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Swara Bhasker and Abhay Deol in important roles.
Sonam Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)
As Raanjhanaa completed six years of release on Friday, its lead actress Sonam Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane to revisit some of her fondest memories from the movie.
Sharing multiple behind-the-scene pictures of the film on Instagram on Friday, Sonam wrote in a heartfelt post, “Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless. #6YearsOfRaanjhanaa”
She also tagged her co-stars Dhanush, Swara Bhasker and Abhay Deol in her post, along with Raanjhanaa’s director Aanand L Rai and music director AR Rahman.
View this post on Instagram
Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless.❤️ @arrahman @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @reallyswara @abhaydeol #6YearsOfRaanjhanaa
Sonam’s post made Swara nostalgic, who also took the photo-video sharing app to share some beautiful memories of the film. She wrote, “6 years to this film that was all heart and changed my life! #raanjhanaa”
Though Sonam has given several hits in her 12-year-long career, Raanjhanaa stands out in her filmography for sensitively dealing with the issue of unrequited love.
Set in Benaras, the film revolves around Kundan’s (Dhanush) love for Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), who never loves him back and later falls for Abhay Deol’s Akram in JNU, where she enrols for higher studies. Swara essayed the supporting role of Dhanush’s friend Bindiya in the film.
Sonam will be next seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan, which will release on September 20 this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Film Opens Big, Earns Rs 20.21 Crore
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- Video Shows People Looting Yoga Mats After Amit Shah's Programme on International Yoga Day
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s