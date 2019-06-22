Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker Get Nostalgic as Raanjhanaa Clocks Six Years

As Raanjhanaa completed six years of release on Friday, its lead actress Sonam Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane to revisit some of her fondest memories from the movie.

Sharing multiple behind-the-scene pictures of the film on Instagram on Friday, Sonam wrote in a heartfelt post, “Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless. #6YearsOfRaanjhanaa”

She also tagged her co-stars Dhanush, Swara Bhasker and Abhay Deol in her post, along with Raanjhanaa’s director Aanand L Rai and music director AR Rahman.

Sonam’s post made Swara nostalgic, who also took the photo-video sharing app to share some beautiful memories of the film. She wrote, “6 years to this film that was all heart and changed my life! #raanjhanaa”

Though Sonam has given several hits in her 12-year-long career, Raanjhanaa stands out in her filmography for sensitively dealing with the issue of unrequited love.

Set in Benaras, the film revolves around Kundan’s (Dhanush) love for Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), who never loves him back and later falls for Abhay Deol’s Akram in JNU, where she enrols for higher studies. Swara essayed the supporting role of Dhanush’s friend Bindiya in the film.

Sonam will be next seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan, which will release on September 20 this year.

