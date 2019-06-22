Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker Get Nostalgic as Raanjhanaa Clocks Six Years

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raanjhanaa stars Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Swara Bhasker and Abhay Deol in important roles.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker Get Nostalgic as Raanjhanaa Clocks Six Years
Sonam Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...

As Raanjhanaa completed six years of release on Friday, its lead actress Sonam Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane to revisit some of her fondest memories from the movie.

Sharing multiple behind-the-scene pictures of the film on Instagram on Friday, Sonam wrote in a heartfelt post, “Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless. #6YearsOfRaanjhanaa”

She also tagged her co-stars Dhanush, Swara Bhasker and Abhay Deol in her post, along with Raanjhanaa’s director Aanand L Rai and music director AR Rahman.

Sonam’s post made Swara nostalgic, who also took the photo-video sharing app to share some beautiful memories of the film. She wrote, “6 years to this film that was all heart and changed my life! #raanjhanaa”

Though Sonam has given several hits in her 12-year-long career, Raanjhanaa stands out in her filmography for sensitively dealing with the issue of unrequited love.

Set in Benaras, the film revolves around Kundan’s (Dhanush) love for Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), who never loves him back and later falls for Abhay Deol’s Akram in JNU, where she enrols for higher studies. Swara essayed the supporting role of Dhanush’s friend Bindiya in the film.

Sonam will be next seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan, which will release on September 20 this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram