Sonam Kapoor Takes the First Bite From Sister Rhea’s Ice Cream Collection

After almost a year, Sonam Kapoor returned home from London on July 13. One of the first things she did after reaching Mumbai was indulge in some sweet treats. We all know about Rhea Kapoor’s latest venture in association with an artisanal ice-cream brand. Turning her passion for food into a dream collection, the stylist-producer came up with four luscious flavours. While praises have been pouring in from all corners, ‘Senior’ had not tried it until now. Sonam, who tried the flavournamed'Chocolate Influencer' for the first time, is seriously impressed.

Rhea posted a video on Instagram where her elder sister is seen taking the first bite of the indulgent creation. Dressed in a pretty printed outfit, Sonam takes a generous bite and seems instantly smitten. Along the video, Rhea wrote, “Senior tried it for the first time.” After Sonam, it was their friend, Karishma Karamchandani’s turn to try the yummy flavour. Sonam shared the video on her Instagram stories and called the flavour"best icecream ever.”

Siddhanth Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Jacqueline Fernandez have reacted to the video in the comments and expressed their love for Rhea’s ice creams. Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha asked for her share under the post.

Last month, Rhea shared the exciting news of her newest stint with ice cream on social media. She said, “I have been in the kitchen a lot this lockdown, turned my passion for food into my own little therapy cove and I have been trying to find a way to share it all with you for a while.”

Sonam is thrilled to be back in Bombay. She recently graced the cover of Vogue India for the July 2021 issue. While speaking to the fashion magazine, she said, “London has made me realise that I’m very Indian.I love living here, but India is where my heart is.”

