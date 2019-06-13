Sonam Kapoor Takes the Internet by Storm With This Dancing Pose, See Here

There's no denying the fact that Sonam Kapoor is a true fashionista and her social media timeline is a treat to watch. From sharing adorable family pictures to set the temperature soaring with her chic sartorial choices, the actress gets the social media game on point.

After a spectacular birthday celebration, Sonam took to Instagram to post a new still. Dressed in a gown the picture seems to taken in the middle of a dance rehearsal. Captioning the monochromatic frame she wrote, "Dance like no one is watching." Take a look:

Last week, the actress celebrated her 34th birthday and invited all of her nearest and dearest celebrity friends to celebrate. Who's who of Bollywood's gathered to celebrate Sonam's special day. Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Ananya Panday among others were in attendance.

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulqueer Salmaan. The movie is slated for a release in September 2019. The film was first scheduled to release on April 5, 2019. However, it was later shifted for a June 14 release. Finally, the film’s makers have decided to push its release again to avoid clashing with the upcoming ICC World Cup, which begins from May 30.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name. It tells the story of Zoya Solanki, a Rajput girl who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Notably, Zoya was born at the moment India lifted the 1983 World Cup.

