Sonam Kapoor 'Terribly Misses' Husband Anand Ahuja, Shares Mushy Pic

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one adorable couple. In July, Sonam had an emotional reunion with her family and friends as she made her way back to Mumbai after staying for a year in London. Though Anand had attended her sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding on August 14, he returned to work. Therefore, Sonam is missing her hubby and her latest Instagram post is proof. In the snap, Sonam and Anand are in an embrace. Anand donned a semi-formal outfit, while Sonam wore a blush pink dress. “I miss you terribly, can’t wait to see you," the caption read.

A few days after her sister Rhea got married to her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani, Sonam had shared adorable pictures of herself. The 34-year-old actress had posted a series of snaps with Anand and in the caption, she used their very popular hashtag #everydayphenomenal.

Sonam and Anand never shy away from social media PDA and drop lovable and mushy posts for each other. On his birthday, Sonam uploaded a pic where she wrapped her arms around Anand’s waist.

In 2018, Sonam and Anand had tied the knot in Mumbai. Since then, there has been no looking back for the lovebirds. From exotic vacations to family outings, the madly-in-love couple has been giving some major relationship goals.

