English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sonam Kapoor Thanks Gay Pakistani Musician for His Support of Veere Di Wedding
Sonam Kapoor has thanked music artiste Leo Kalyan for liking her latest film Veere Di Wedding.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Actress Sonam Kapoor has thanked music artiste Leo Kalyan for liking her latest film Veere Di Wedding. She said that the film's team wanted to make a movie which was real and inclusive.
The British-Pakistani musician, who is gay, had tweeted: "Okay, so I thought 'Veere Di Wedding' was the most progressive, well-rounded and three dimensional representation of both women and queer people that I have ever seen in mainstream Bollywood. Plus, it was classic feel-good vibes."
To which, Sonam replied on Sunday: "I am so happy you feel that way Leo! We wanted to make a movie that was inclusive and real, thank you for your words."
Leo immediately replied to the actress, saying, "Thank YOU @sonamakapoor! as a gay desi person, you often feel invisible - and never see yourself represented positively in bollywood - so this film was truly a breath of fresh air".
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding, a female buddy film, also stars Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania.
Veere Di Wedding centres around the wedding of a girl named Kalindi and her friends Avni, Sakshi and Meera.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
The British-Pakistani musician, who is gay, had tweeted: "Okay, so I thought 'Veere Di Wedding' was the most progressive, well-rounded and three dimensional representation of both women and queer people that I have ever seen in mainstream Bollywood. Plus, it was classic feel-good vibes."
ok so i thought #VeereDiWedding was the most progressive, well-rounded & three dimensional representation of both women & queer people that i’ve ever seen in mainstream bollywood. plus it was classic feel-good vibes @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @KareenaOnline @ShikhaTalsania 👏🏽 https://t.co/jcoKf9KXpt— leo kalyan🐬 (@leokalyan) August 2, 2018
To which, Sonam replied on Sunday: "I am so happy you feel that way Leo! We wanted to make a movie that was inclusive and real, thank you for your words."
I’m so happy you feel that way Leo! We wanted to make a movie that was inclusive and real, thank you for your words. 🌺 https://t.co/G3rmCxy98y— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 5, 2018
Leo immediately replied to the actress, saying, "Thank YOU @sonamakapoor! as a gay desi person, you often feel invisible - and never see yourself represented positively in bollywood - so this film was truly a breath of fresh air".
thank YOU @sonamakapoor! as a gay desi person, you often feel invisible - and never see yourself represented positively in bollywood - so this film was truly a breath of fresh air 😘 ps. your outfits were everyyyyything. seriously. https://t.co/gmzaI4lSKv— leo kalyan🐬 (@leokalyan) August 5, 2018
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding, a female buddy film, also stars Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania.
Veere Di Wedding centres around the wedding of a girl named Kalindi and her friends Avni, Sakshi and Meera.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Father-in-Law Rajan Nanda Passes Away; Amitabh Bachchan Condoles Loss
- CSK Captain MS Dhoni Promises to Improve Tamil for Next IPL
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
- Friendship Day: Why Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manish Malhotra are Bollywood BFFs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...