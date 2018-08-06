GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor Thanks Gay Pakistani Musician for His Support of Veere Di Wedding

Sonam Kapoor has thanked music artiste Leo Kalyan for liking her latest film Veere Di Wedding.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2018, 9:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Thanks Gay Pakistani Musician for His Support of Veere Di Wedding
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Actress Sonam Kapoor has thanked music artiste Leo Kalyan for liking her latest film Veere Di Wedding. She said that the film's team wanted to make a movie which was real and inclusive.

The British-Pakistani musician, who is gay, had tweeted: "Okay, so I thought 'Veere Di Wedding' was the most progressive, well-rounded and three dimensional representation of both women and queer people that I have ever seen in mainstream Bollywood. Plus, it was classic feel-good vibes."




To which, Sonam replied on Sunday: "I am so happy you feel that way Leo! We wanted to make a movie that was inclusive and real, thank you for your words."




Leo immediately replied to the actress, saying, "Thank YOU @sonamakapoor! as a gay desi person, you often feel invisible - and never see yourself represented positively in bollywood - so this film was truly a breath of fresh air".




Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding, a female buddy film, also stars Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania.

Veere Di Wedding centres around the wedding of a girl named Kalindi and her friends Avni, Sakshi and Meera.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...