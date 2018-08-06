Sonam Kapoor Thanks Gay Pakistani Musician for His Support of Veere Di Wedding

ok so i thought #VeereDiWedding was the most progressive, well-rounded & three dimensional representation of both women & queer people that i’ve ever seen in mainstream bollywood. plus it was classic feel-good vibes @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @KareenaOnline @ShikhaTalsania 👏🏽 https://t.co/jcoKf9KXpt — leo kalyan🐬 (@leokalyan) August 2, 2018

I’m so happy you feel that way Leo! We wanted to make a movie that was inclusive and real, thank you for your words. 🌺 https://t.co/G3rmCxy98y — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 5, 2018

thank YOU @sonamakapoor! as a gay desi person, you often feel invisible - and never see yourself represented positively in bollywood - so this film was truly a breath of fresh air 😘 ps. your outfits were everyyyyything. seriously. https://t.co/gmzaI4lSKv — leo kalyan🐬 (@leokalyan) August 5, 2018

Actress Sonam Kapoor has thanked music artiste Leo Kalyan for liking her latest film Veere Di Wedding. She said that the film's team wanted to make a movie which was real and inclusive.The British-Pakistani musician, who is gay, had tweeted: "Okay, so I thought 'Veere Di Wedding' was the most progressive, well-rounded and three dimensional representation of both women and queer people that I have ever seen in mainstream Bollywood. Plus, it was classic feel-good vibes."To which, Sonam replied on Sunday: "I am so happy you feel that way Leo! We wanted to make a movie that was inclusive and real, thank you for your words."Leo immediately replied to the actress, saying, "Thank YOU @sonamakapoor! as a gay desi person, you often feel invisible - and never see yourself represented positively in bollywood - so this film was truly a breath of fresh air".Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding, a female buddy film, also stars Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania.Veere Di Wedding centres around the wedding of a girl named Kalindi and her friends Avni, Sakshi and Meera.(With IANS inputs)