Sonam Kapoor Thanks Husband for Being 'Kind and Loving' After She Faces Heavy Trolling on Social Media

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor penned a husband appreciation post on social media for Anand Ahuja on Tuesday morning. Sonam wrote in the caption, "Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much."

Sonam's post comes after she has been facing heavy trolling on social media in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on Sunday. The actress had shared a condolence message for Sushant and his family and later followed it up with a tweet that read, "Blaming a girlfriend, ex girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and f****ng mean spirited (sic)."

Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 15, 2020

Simultaneously, fans on social media were expressing their outrage against star kids and how existing nepotism in the film industry rarely lets anyone who is an outsider, for instance Sushant, shine and survive. As Sonam and other celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt's messages surfaced in regard with Sushant's demise, netizens started dropping in hate comments on their social media feeds while calling them 'hypocrite' for showing sudden love for the late actor.

Now, Sonam shares a post for husband Anand who seemingly stood by her and supported her during the difficult time when she is facing borderline cyber-bullying.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

