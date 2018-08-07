Sonam Kapoor Thinks This Couple is Setting Major Relationship Goals

#relationshipgoals ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Aug 6, 2018 at 6:37pm PDT

Of late, actress Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in May earlier this year, have been giving major relationship goals by sharing adorable short clips, videos and photographs of themselves while on a vacation, skyping or out on work, on social media.However, the undisputed fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam, believes that its not her husband and her but someone else that truly defines the term 'forever'.Recently, the Veere Di wedding actor took to Instagram to repost an adorable picture of her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, with the caption, '#Relationship Goals'. The same picture was posted by Anil Kapoor on Sunday, to wish his wife on the occassion of Friendship Day. The caption read, "Just a couple of young hearts in love now & forever! #withmyoneandonly #BerlinDiaries (sic)."Take a look.Sonam's parents, Anil and Sunita, have been married for last 45 years. In fact, quite recently Anil spoke to the media about how his love story began with a silly prank call and later turned into a inseparable bond.He said, "A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me––that's when I first spoke to her and fell in love with her voice! Soon after, we met at a party ––there was just something about her. We started talking and became friends. We used to discuss this other girl I liked - you know, if I like her or she likes me? Then suddenly that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken – our friendship strengthened because of that! Little did I know that Sunita was the one all along – we started dating organically. It’s not like in the movies –– I didn’t ask her to be my girlfriend –– we both just knew."The Fanney Khan actor also credited his wife for being his motivation. "She's the perfect mother, perfect wife and the reason I wake up every morning, motivated. You know why? When I ask her, ‘Arrey, yesterday only I gave you so much money’ she says, ‘Woh sab khatam ho gaya...it’s all finished!’ and I jump out of bed and run to work!”On the work front, the Anil and Sonam will share the screen space for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga slated for release later this year.