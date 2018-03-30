English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor to Consult Author Anuja Chauhan On Her The Zoya Factor Role
The story of the film revolves around Zoya Singh Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the squad at the World Cup.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor, who will step into the shoes of the protagonist from Anuja Chauhan's novel The Zoya Factor in its film adaptation, plans to meet the author to have a better understanding of her role.
The story of the film revolves around Zoya Singh Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the squad at the World Cup.
The Padman actor is keen to know about her character in detail and for this, she would soon meet Anuja to get a better understanding of her role, a press release issued here said.
"I've read the book and absolutely loved it. Anuja Chauhan has lived with the character and the book for so long and knows it better. I look forward to meeting her soon to discuss Zoya before we start shooting for the film," Sonam said in a statement here.
The romcom touches upon themes of superstition and luck.
Releasing on April 5 next year, the movie directed by Abhishek Sharma, also stars Dulquer Salmaan.
Also Watch
The story of the film revolves around Zoya Singh Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the squad at the World Cup.
The Padman actor is keen to know about her character in detail and for this, she would soon meet Anuja to get a better understanding of her role, a press release issued here said.
"I've read the book and absolutely loved it. Anuja Chauhan has lived with the character and the book for so long and knows it better. I look forward to meeting her soon to discuss Zoya before we start shooting for the film," Sonam said in a statement here.
The romcom touches upon themes of superstition and luck.
Releasing on April 5 next year, the movie directed by Abhishek Sharma, also stars Dulquer Salmaan.
Also Watch
-
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Emotional MS Dhoni Admits Missing Playing in CSK Yellow
- Ek Do Teen... and The End: 'Baaghi 2' is a Reminder of What is Exactly Wrong With Bollywood's Remixes
- CWG 2018: Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Name Missing from Official Website
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?
- Soha and Kunal Celebrate Daughter Inaaya's 'Half Birthday' in Style