Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance

Rhea Kapoor says that Sonam's outfits at Cannes will reflect the beautiful phase she is in her life right now.

IANS

Updated:May 16, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
Sonam Kapoor. (Image: AP)
Simplicity and elegance will be the focus of actress Sonam Kapoor's look at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival's red carpet, says her sister Rhea Kapoor, who is a stylist and film producer.

Keeping the details of the designer whose creation Sonam will flaunt at the gala under wraps, Rhea told IANS, "I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance... It will be more on Sonam's personality and where she is in her life right now. This is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks."

Rhea has not only styled Sonam on several occasions, but also worked with her as a producer in films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. She ensured that Sonam was seen in a different look each time.

What's her reference point as a stylist?

Rhea said, "We all are dreamers. We like to tell stories, read books, look at pictures and at times feel so connected with characters from our favourite stories... Being an introvert as a child, I always spent time on reading books. It is the same with Sonam. So when I style anyone, any character in a film, or a person in real life, I take inspiration from books and iconic personalities."

She added, "As woman, we all have different shades in our personality. When I am styling someone, I try to bring out or highlight one of the shades. I'm always inspired by women like Gayatri Devi and Audrey Hepburn... The list is long."

