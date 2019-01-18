English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor to Karan Johar, Bollywood Celebs Take up the #10YearChallenge
The #10YearChallenge has hit Bollywood hard. Actors, singers and filmmakers of B-town are taking up the new social media fad and are sharing their pictures from a decade.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Sharing a picture on Instagram director- producer Karan Johar wrote, "A decade!! High on hair dye but still resisting Botox! I hope this feeling lasts!! #10yearchallenge" On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of a toned body that hasn't changed an inch since 2009. "Bouncing into the #10yearchallenge be like. Chanced upon this old picture and realised I’m striking the same pose since 2008. 2008-Still being called “Baby” 2018- After a Baby, That’s why I say .. “Yoga se hi Hoga," Shilpa captioned the post.
Complementing her father Anil Kapoor, Sonam wrote, “#10yearchallenge #23to33 from DELHI 6 to ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh AISA Laga.. do you think I got dads genes??? @anilskapoor"
Take a look at how popular names in Bollywood transformed over a decade.
Take a look at how popular names in Bollywood transformed over a decade.
View this post on Instagram
#Bouncing into the #10yearchallenge be like... Chanced upon this old picture and realised I’m striking the same pose since 2008... ♀☺ 2008-Still being called “Baby” 2018- After a Baby That’s why I say .. “Yoga se hi Hoga “ ♂️ #samesamebutdifferent #instagood #hot #beachbody #poser #yoga #yogi
View this post on Instagram
#10yearchallenge seems fun...love how life makes us all go through so many phases... even in the way we look... I have no reason to complain... life has been awesome in these last 10 years... looking forward always ❤️ #loveyourself #grateful #lovelife ( Race to my new film #Aadat)
