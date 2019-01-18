LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Sonam Kapoor to Karan Johar, Bollywood Celebs Take up the #10YearChallenge

The #10YearChallenge has hit Bollywood hard. Actors, singers and filmmakers of B-town are taking up the new social media fad and are sharing their pictures from a decade.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor to Karan Johar, Bollywood Celebs Take up the #10YearChallenge
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
The #10YearChallenge has hit Bollywood hard. Actors, singers and filmmakers of B-town are taking up the new social media fad and are sharing their pictures from a decade.

Sharing a picture on Instagram director- producer Karan Johar wrote, "A decade!! High on hair dye but still resisting Botox! I hope this feeling lasts!! #10yearchallenge" On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of a toned body that hasn't changed an inch since 2009. "Bouncing into the #10yearchallenge be like. Chanced upon this old picture and realised I’m striking the same pose since 2008. 2008-Still being called “Baby” 2018- After a Baby, That’s why I say .. “Yoga se hi Hoga," Shilpa captioned the post.

Complementing her father Anil Kapoor, Sonam wrote, “#10yearchallenge #23to33 from DELHI 6 to ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh AISA Laga.. do you think I got dads genes??? @anilskapoor"

Take a look at how popular names in Bollywood transformed over a decade.

















View this post on Instagram

#10yearchallenge ❤️ #photooftheday #instapic #blackandwhite

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) on



Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram