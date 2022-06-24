Sonam Kapoor to Salman Khan, Bollywood Celebs Who Have Their Apps

There is no surprise if we tell you most celebrities have started their businesses. Apart from fashion lines, beauty products, and restaurants, many Bollywood stars have launched personalised apps as well. Are you aware of the stars who have their apps?

Today we have gathered a list of stars with the same. Let’s get started!

Sonam Kapoor is not only a style icon in the industry but has also launched her app. She was the first celebrity to do so in India. After logging into Sonam Aap, which started in 2016, you can see exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the red carpet, film premieres, photo shoots, and much more.

Following the list after Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Leone is the second Bollywood star to release her app. Sunny’s app was created by a New York-based firm. In an interview, she stated: “Being in the entertainment industry, social media is proving useful in developing a new image, and I think every actor should have such a page on social media.”

Salman Khan, on his 51st birthday, also introduced his app for his NGO Being Human named Being in Touch. This app provides access to Salman’s social media accounts, along with his unseen pictures and videos.

Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar aka Akshay Kumar is known for fitness, and the actor has his app. Akshay’s dream app is called Bharat Ke Veer. Akshay launched the app for the benefit of families of martyrs. People wanting to help the families of martyrs can do so using this app.

Remo D’Souza: Renowned choreographer and director also have an app of his own. Anyone who wants to pursue a career in dance can join the app. While launching this app, Remo said, “I thought I could get closer to my fans, teach them to dance. I think it’s a good way for me to get closer to people.”

