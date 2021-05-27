Sonam Kapoor Treats Her Fans with Timeless Picture From Her Childhood Days

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s latest social media post is winning over the internet. The actress dropped a throwback picture from her childhood on her Instagram handle. In the timeless picture, little Sonam can be seen in her father Anil Kapoor’s arms while her sister Rhea is with Sunita Kapoor.

The Kapoor family flashes beautiful smiles as they pose for the shutter box. Anil’s excited expression is worth watching. Sonam simply captioned the post with red heart emojis.

The post has garnered several reactions including one from her mom Sunita and aunt Maheep Kapoor who dropped red heart emojis in the comment. Actress Juhi Chawla and fashion designer Simone Khambatta also dropped red heart emojis on the post.

Sonam is an avid social media user and keeps treating her fans with throwback pictures. A couple of days ago, she shared a series of priceless moments on her Instagram to wish Anil and Sunita on their 37th wedding anniversary. She also penned a loving note for her parents in the caption. She wrote that she always gets blown away by the way they are in love. She thanked them for teaching her that love and family champion everything. The actress is currently in London and hence expressed her wish to hug them right now.

Anil and Sunita tied the knot in 1984. They are proud parents of Sonam, Rhea Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. While Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan are actors, Rhea is a producer and also co-owns a fashion line Rheson.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's film AK vs AK. The film featuring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap was released on Netflix. The actress will be next seen in the action-thriller film Blind along with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak. The movie directed by Shome Makhija is expected to hit the screen by the end of the year.

