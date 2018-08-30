Sonam Kapoor Trolled for Wearing Over-sized Coat; Anand Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor Mock the Actress Too

Sonam Kapoor has once again become the target of online trolls after her pictures of wearing an over-sized coat went viral. Sonam, who is known for her unconventional fashion statements, was recently spotted in a brown pantsuit, which many social media users thought was "horrible."Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor shared a few pictures of the actress on her official Instagram, but unfortunately the Neerja star got trolled in no time. In fact, this time Sonam's own brother didn't spare her as he commented, "I want my suit back!!!!"Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja, too, mocked her outfit, saying, "Rhea, can I borrow these after Sonam's done. Can use them at my next b-ball game also. #multipurpose." (sic)Other social media users trolled her, saying "seems she’s short of outfit and picked up her dad's suit and her hair looks as if she just got out of bed." While some said that her dressing sense has gotten "worse" after the wedding.