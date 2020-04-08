MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Sonam Kapoor Turns Hairdresser for Husband Anand Ahuja, Smothers Him with Kisses

Sonam Kapoor Turns Hairdresser for Husband Anand Ahuja, Smothers Him with Kisses

Sonam Kapoor turned hair dresser for husband Anand Ahuja while quarantining in Delhi. Was he impressed with the result? Find out.

Netizens have got their hands on a video featuring Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and they can't stop gushing over the couple's chemistry.

In the clip, we see Sonam giving her entrepreneur better half a hair makeover. As wife continues to blow-dry his hair, Anand captures the moment on his phone cam in front of the mirror.

The video was shared by Anand in his Instagram stories.

The fashion brand owner, who felt pampered by his actress-wife, took to his Instagram stories to treat his followers with more sneak peeks. An elated Anand was more than happy as Sonam plants kisses and calls his hair 'smooth' while setting it.

Anand revealed via his uploads that Sonam got assistance over a video call by their barber friend Rohit Bhatkar.

However, the roles were different when Anand turned hairstylist for his younger brother, Anant, a few days ago. We saw the older sibling trim Anant's hair as hairdresser Rod Anker came to the rescue by sharing a tutorial. Anand was guided by Rod how to hold a trimmer right and was seen doing a great job. Sonam took to her Instagram stories to share the surprising talent of her husband saying that she couldn't believe he was doing it.

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, both Sonam and Anand, who are known to be avid animal lovers, recently made an announcement of donation.

They pledged to dedicate 100% revenue from their clothing brand, Bhaane's e-shop to help feed stray animals. Currently, the couple is in isolation in New Delhi after returning from London, UK.

Read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Donating 100% Revenue of Bhaane's E-shop to Help Feed Stray Animals

