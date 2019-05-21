Take the pledge to vote

Sonam Kapoor Turns into a 'Modern Maharani' for Her Latest Look at Cannes 2019, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor wore a sequin embellished body-fitting number from Indian ace designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her third outing at the ongoing Cannes film festival.

May 21, 2019
Sonam Kapoor Turns into a 'Modern Maharani' for Her Latest Look at Cannes 2019, See Pics
Sonam Kapoor chose silver as her colour for her third appearance at the ongoing Cannes film festival. The actress wore a sequin embellished body-fitting number from Indian ace designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The outfit, exuberating royalness, finished with a matching scarf draped around her hand and a stunning diamond studded neckpiece. She kept her accessories to a minimum with just a statement ring, which she was wearing on her ring finger.

She styled her look with a sleek, centre-parted hair, shimmery smokey eye makeup and nude lips. Styled by her own sister Rhea Kapoor, the Neerja star truly elevated the fashion quotient.

For her first appearance at the prestigious gala, the actress slayed in a bright red Valentino dress with exaggerated ruffled sleeves. She accessorised her hair with white flowers and wore a pair of matching red stilettos.

During her day out at the French Riviera, Sonam opted for a purple layered number by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. Accentuating her ensemble was her choice of accessories— a pair of diamond studs.









Ever since Sonam and her sister Rhea touched down France, the 33-year-old style diva has been updating her fans with videos and exciting pictures on her Instagram account. She was earlier seen flaunting an over-sized blue capri and a red top along with a Khaki jacket.

Last year, Sonam Kapoor set the temperature soaring at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival. The actor stunned in two red carpet looks which were equally breathtaking. The first outfit was a fusion lehenga from Ralph and Russo, while her second red carpet ensemble was a Vera Wang couture gown.

This is Sonam Kapoor's 10th year in the French Riviera as an ambassador for the cosmetics brand L'Oreal. Apart from her, Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Hina Khan also walked the red carpet at the French Riviera this year.

