Sonam Kapoor Twins With Son Vayu In Pink As He Rests on Masi Rhea Kapoor's Lap; Anand Ahuja Reacts

We can’t thank producer Rhea Kapoor enough for sharing the priceless pictures of her sister, actress Sonam Kapoor, and nephew Vayu. The stylist, on Instagram, shared a slew of pictures of herself with Sonam and her son Vayu. In the pictures, the Kapoor sisters happily pose for the camera and can be seen chilling in a cosy room, laying down on what appears to be a bed while Vasu is relaxing on Rhea maasi’s shoulders.

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor were seen wearing comfy night suits. The Ranjhanna actress donned a red colour night suit while the film producer wore a cream colour night suit. The baby boy is seen wearing a red colour t-shirt with white short pants. Rhea simply captioned the pictures with an infinity emoji.

As soon as she posted the pictures, her industry friends and fans flooded the comments section and dropped fire and heart emojis for the trio.Sonam’s hubby Anand Ahuja was first to react, he wrote, “GENERATIONAL 😍.” Reacting to the post, actress Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and Maheep Kapoor showered love in the form of heart emojis. Actress Ananya Pandey wrote, “Best,” with a red heart emoji. One of the fans wrote, “Baby Vayu,” while another one said, “All the globe, maasis are same.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for a few years. In August, they welcomed a son and they named him Vayu. They had an all-star wedding and reception. Anand Ahuja owns the fashion label Bhane as well as the sneaker store VegNonVeg.

On the work front, Rhea Kapoor has produced three films, Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding, all of which star her elder sister Sonam Kapoor. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor made a cameo appearance in Netflix’s thriller AK vs AK, alongside her father Anil Kapoor, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was most recently seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in Blind, a film directed by Shome Makhija.

