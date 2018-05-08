GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja; Inside Their Big Fat Punjabi Wedding

The wedding proceedings were closely guarded as even Sonam arrived at the venue in a car with curtains hiding her look from the media. Later, an official photograph of the actress in her bridal avatar was released. However, curious fans of the actress were filled in with inside photographs and video snippets via social media.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2018, 4:18 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja; Inside Their Big Fat Punjabi Wedding
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have finally tied the knot. The traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony Anand Karaj took place at Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's heritage bungalow Rockdale in Bandra. The couple took vows in the traditional Sikh ceremony. The actor looks beautiful in an all-red traditional ensemble designed by Anuradha Vakil who has also made Kapoor's pastel Mehendi outfit. While many were expecting Sonam to ditch the traditional wedding attire and opt for something unconventional, the actor surprised everyone by choosing just the conventional getup and managed to leave everyone spellbound.

The groom, a Delhi-based businessman, too looked dapper in a Raghavendra Rathore creation, a beige sherwani. He paired his sherwani with a beige and cream 'saafa' along with pearl and ruby strings.

The wedding proceedings were closely guarded as even Sonam arrived at the venue in a car with curtains hiding her look from the media. Later, an official photograph of the actress in her bridal avatar was released. However, curious fans of the actress were filled in with inside photographs and video snippets via social media.





Sonam made her bridal entry with her brothers in typical traditional fashion.

The morning wedding saw the attendance of Sonam's cousins where Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula, Shanaya and Arjun were dressed in ethnic designer wear for the special day. Later Harshvardhan took to his Insta to share an adorable message with her sister and brother-in-law Anand. He wrote, "Mush alert - Senior @sonamkapoor... there is no one quite like you and no one with a bigger heart. You’re a lucky man @anandahuja but remember I was here first! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love #EverydayPhenomenal #SonamKiShaadi"

Other family members Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor too were present for the occasion. From the film and fashion industry, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, designer Masaba Gupta and stylist Pernia Qureshi were present. Here are all the inside photos from the grand morning wedding.

Ranveer and Arjun took to stage to sing a 'hip-hop' version of Masakali.

Celebrities also took to their Instagram accounts to share the inside pictures from the wedding.

Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor also shared an image of an elaborate and royal looking wedding venue.

The wedding is to be followed by lunch and a grand reception at The Leela in the evening. Several photos from the lunch are also making rounds on social media where the couple is seeing cutting the wedding cake.

Credit: @Alisha Dave


