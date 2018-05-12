GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sonam Kapoor Will Be Joined By This Special Person At Her Cannes First Appearance Post Marriage

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2018, 10:57 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)
After getting married to her longtime beau Anand Ahuja, Sonam is all set to head to the prestigious Cannes film festival, where she will be walking the red carpet as the brand ambassador of a global cosmetic brand. This year, Sonam will be completing eight years at Cannes and will attend the festival on May 14 and May 15. And we have heard that the actor's husband Anand is likely to accompany her to the French Rivera.

If a report in Deccan Chronicle is to be believed, the Delhi-based businessman will join the Bollywood diva on a two-day visit to the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

A source informed the daily, “Cannes was a commitment made well in advance. And she couldn’t wriggle out of it. The only solution was for Anand to accompany her for an impromptu honeymoon.” Though a final decision on this flash-honeymoon will be taken later, it is learnt that Anand has given his consent to accompany his wife to Cannes from where the newly-married couple may head to another part of France for a brief vacation."

The couple's wedding was no less than a fairy tale, which was preceded by two days of mehendi and sangeet revelry, and followed by a grand reception party with close family, friends and Bollywood's glitterati in attendance.

