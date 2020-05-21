MOVIES

1-MIN READ

When Sonam Kapoor Wore DIY Batman Costume Even Though It Wasn't a Fancy Dress Party

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture from her childhood showing her dressed in a DIY Batman costume since he was her favourite superhero.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor is known as one of the most fashion forward Bollywood celebs we have today. She seemed to be quite keen on dressing up even as a kid, just that she did it in a more nerdy manner then.

The actress has shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a DIY costume to a party when it didn't even have a fancy dress theme. Sonam was a huge fan of Batman and turned up in an outfit inspired by the superhero.

The childhood picture shows Sonam with sister Rhea Kapoor where there are seen jumping on kids jumping bouncer. Sonam wrote, "DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn't fancy dress because he was my favourite super hero. Also jumping and dancing with my 👯‍♀️ @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd)"

"Oh the batman logo is a cut out that I stuck on my black t-shirt," Sonam added in the comments. Father Anil Kapoor revealed that the photo was from their brother Harshvardhan's birthday party.

Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant commented, "What fun ya these parties were."

Sonam has been spending the quarantine period with her husband Anand Ahuja and her in-laws at their lavish house in Delhi. She has been giving us glimpses of her life in lockdown, indulging in activities like cooking, baking, reading books and others.

