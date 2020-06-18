Sonam Kapoor Yearns to Go Back to a Film Set, Shares BTS Pic from Khoobsurat

Actress Sonam Kapoor is missing being on film sets and "rehearsing" her lines, and she has reflected the feeling on social media.

"Can't wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much," she wrote on Instagram along with a throwback still from her 2014 release, "Khoobsurat".

"This still is from 'khoobsurat' . I've never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you," added the actress.

In the picture, Sonam is seen rehearsing her lines for the shoot. She is wearing a printed kurti and blue cardigan.

In an earlier post, Sonam penned an appreciation for husband Anand Ahuja, thanking him for "being extra kind and loving" when she needed the most.

"An appreciation post for my husband. Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much," Sonam wrote on Instagram.

She had also posted a picture of herself along with her husband.

