Sonam Kapoor's 35th Birthday Party Is the Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of; See Pics

It should come as no surprise that Sonam Kapoor rang in her 35th birthday in the most extravagant way possible, thanks to her husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor.

The Bollywood diva shared a series of pictures from her birthday bash on social media and we can't get enough of them. It seems Sonam celebrated her birthday at her Mumbai residence. Nevertheless, everything about Sonam's birthday was on point, from the stunning decorations to delicious chocolate and cookie cakes.

Not only Sonam but Rhea also shared several pictures from the birthday party on her Instagram stories. In one of the photos, Sonam can be seen happily posing with her birthday balloons while in another, she can be seen blowing out birthday candles.

Meanwhile, Anand shared a witty yet heart-touching post, wherein he photoshopped the faces of Sonam's friends and cousins and made "an adorable" collage.

"We all came together for a Quarantine photoshoot for the 👑 of photoshoots! Happy Birthday from us all," he wrote.

Sonam, on the other hand, shared a love-filled post for Anand by calling him "the best husband in the world."

"The best husband in the world, who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you," she wrote.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. The film also starred Dulquer Salmaan.