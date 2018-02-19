Sonam Kapoor's Cousin Mohit Marwah to Tie The Knot With Girlfriend Antara Motiwala; Family Reaches UAE

The entire khaandaan of Sonam Kapoor is in UAE for a grand Indian wedding of Sonam's cousin Mohit Marwah. Speculations were rife that Sonam is finally taking the big step when her relatives were spotted going out of the country together recently. Turns out there is indeed a wedding happing in the family, just not the actress'. Mohit is finally tying the knot with his girlfriend Antara Motiwala.The wedding is taking place in the scenic Al Ras Khaimah in UAE and Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor, Sidhaanth Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor amongst others have already reached the venue and have been posting updates on social media.Boney Kapoor, Sri Devi with daughter Khushi Kapoor, Rhea are also touted to be a part of the ceremony later.Actor Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, who are busy shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh, are expected to join the party later due to their schedule.Apart from the Kapoor, the wedding might also see the presence of some other popular faces from the world of entertainment and business.Mohit Marwah has been seen in films like Fugly and Raag Desh while his girlfriend and soon to be wife Antara Motiwala is a leading celebrity fashion stylist.