Sonam Kapoor’s Current Mood is Pretty Relatable Amid Lockdown

Sonam Kapoor is spending quarantine with her husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi. The Khoobsurat actress shared her current mood with a stunning pic.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a happy picture of herself posing with her hands up in the air. She is seen wearing a purple crop-top and jeans in the image.

Captioning the click, Sonam wrote, “I want to break freeeeeee (sic.)”

Meanwhile, the actress hailed Anand Ahuja as the best husband in the world as he posed with a cute pup in his arms. In the caption of the post, Sonam expressed her gratitude to her husband for loving her unconditionally.

She wrote an appreciatory note in her caption that reads as, “Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you @anandahuja and I’m so grateful for you”.

Meanwhile, back in Mumbai Sonam’s sister, Rhea Kapoor shared a story on her Instagram to declare how much she is missing her sibling.

The producer cum stylist posted an image of candies and wrote: “I miss my sister @sonamkapoor and my friends too much".

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor. The romantic comedy starred Dulquer Salman, Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, among others.

