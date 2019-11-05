Sonam Kapoor's Film With Sujoy Ghosh to Go on Floors Soon?
According to reports, the movie is going to the remake of the South Korean film, Blind, based on a blind girl who helps the police to solve a hit-and-run case.
While Sonam Kapoor’s last movie The Zoya Factor failed to spell any charm at the box office, the actress has nonetheless bagged her next. As per a report in Filmfare, it’s going to be remake of a South Korean film and will be a Sujoy Ghosh production.
The South Korean movie, Blind, is based on a blind girl who helps the police to solve a hit-and-run case. While an official announcement hasn’t been made yet, the movie is currently said to be in its pre-production stage, the report says. The cast and crew of the project will be announced soon and the movie is said to go on the floors earlier next year.
Shome Majhika, Sujoy’s associate director is said to be helming the remake.
Sonam, on the other hand, has started shooting for Battle for Bittora, according to a report in an entertainment portal. The movie had been in its pre-production stage in the year 2017 but was put on hold. Sonam was supposed to star with Fawad Khan, who walked out of the project due to date issues. He is said to have been replaced by her Bhaag Milkha Bhaag co-star Farhan Akhtar. The movie will be helmed by Khoobsurat director Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor.
Battle of Bittora is based on a book by Anuja Chauhan, who has also written The Zoya Factor.
