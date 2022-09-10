Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gives His Son The Most Adorable Gift, See Pic Here

Actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja seem to be enjoying parenthood to the fullest. The 37-year-old married Anand Ahuja, an entrepreneur, in 2018 and the couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20. While Sonam is a certified fashionista and style guru, Anand is the owner of the clothing label Bhaane and a multi-brand sneaker store called Vegnonveg. The entrepreneur is extremely fond of shoes and regularly takes to Instagram to share limited edition and exclusive kicks that he copped. It seems like he is passing on his love for shoes to his son as well.

Anand took to Instagram and revealed he got a pair of tiny, customised shoes for his baby son. He captioned it, “Most recent pickups”, replete with an emoji with hearts for eyes. Netizens were floored by his gesture and thought it was adorable. Sunita Kapoor, Sonam’s mother, commented, “Soooooo cute!” along with several red hearts. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also commented, “I think I can squeeze those.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

The happy couple, who post each other’s pictures with the hashtag “everyday phenomenal”, seems to be enjoying every waking minute with the new baby. Sonam keeps sharing regular life updates on the social networking platform.

Recently, Sonam had taken to Instagram to share that the only burps she found cute were “baby burps.” The actress took to her Instagram stories to share her thought and added a baby face and a milk bottle emoji to her statement on the photo-sharing app. In terms of work, the 37-year-old admitted that acting would possibly take a back seat. In an interview with Vogue magazine, Sonam shared that she believed children don’t choose to be born. She explained,” It’s a selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don’t think I will ever stop working completely.”

