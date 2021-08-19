Sonam Kapoor's 'Khandaan' Come Together for Antara Marwah’s 'Godh Bharai’; See Photos

The Kapoor family have been wrapped in back to back celebrations as right after Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding, it is her cousin Mohit Marwah’s wife Antara Marwah’s ‘godh bharai’, and the occasion has once again brought the entire family together. On Wednesday evening, Sonam shared a family photo of the Kapoors where they look nothing short of glamorous. The photo had her cousins Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and newlyweds Rhea and Karan Boolani. However, Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam’s brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor were missing from the frame.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, “Khaandaan for the #गोधभराईं of @antara_m missing @janhvikapoor @aashitarelan16 @harshvarrdhankapoor @jahaankapoor26 we love you #antumoh".

Arjun, too, shared his family photos with the caption, “Smiles R Us…"

After a low-key wedding ceremony of Rhea and Karan, Anil Kapoor and his family hosted a grand bash for their relatives and close friends. apart from Rhea’s cousins Arjun, Janhvi and Shanaya, high profile celebrities like Masaba Gupta and Farah Khan were pictured at the wedding reception ceremony.

Besides being a film producer, Rhea Kapoor is also a fashion stylist. She has co-produced films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017. Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor on the 2010 film Aisha.

