Sonam Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post is All About Nostalgia and Our Enduring Love for Trains

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Thursday reminisced about the time she used to travel by train in India with her family.

Sharing an old childhood photograph from one of her train journeys, Sonam took to social media and wrote, "There's something very unique about train journeys. From passing sceneries to sharing meals and having a sense of community, I really miss taking the train sometimes—our very own version of a family road trip."

In the image, the Neerja actress is seen posing while lying on the upper berth of a train. Sonam even made her husband Anand Ahuja nostalgic as he then shared his favourite train moment too.

"I also love trains...Let's go na, soon? The last time I went by rail was to Rishikesh but my most memorable one was to Bandhavgarh...Some 14-hour long trip with 40 classmates," Anand commented on Sonam's photograph.

The couple got married in May last year. Sonam recently turned 34 and hosted a grand party for her family and friends from the film industry. On the professional front, last seen in lesbian love story Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, she now is gearing up for the release of Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor. Based on Anuja Chauhan’s popular novel of the same name, it also stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.

