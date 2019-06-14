Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post is All About Nostalgia and Our Enduring Love for Trains

Sharing an old childhood photograph from one of her train journeys, Sonam says she misses travelling by train.

IANS

Updated:June 14, 2019, 8:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post is All About Nostalgia and Our Enduring Love for Trains
Sonam Kapoor travelling in train as a child. (Image: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor)
Loading...

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Thursday reminisced about the time she used to travel by train in India with her family.

Sharing an old childhood photograph from one of her train journeys, Sonam took to social media and wrote, "There's something very unique about train journeys. From passing sceneries to sharing meals and having a sense of community, I really miss taking the train sometimes—our very own version of a family road trip."

In the image, the Neerja actress is seen posing while lying on the upper berth of a train. Sonam even made her husband Anand Ahuja nostalgic as he then shared his favourite train moment too.

"I also love trains...Let's go na, soon? The last time I went by rail was to Rishikesh but my most memorable one was to Bandhavgarh...Some 14-hour long trip with 40 classmates," Anand commented on Sonam's photograph.

The couple got married in May last year. Sonam recently turned 34 and hosted a grand party for her family and friends from the film industry. On the professional front, last seen in lesbian love story Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, she now is gearing up for the release of Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor. Based on Anuja Chauhan’s popular novel of the same name, it also stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram